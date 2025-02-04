Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova have compiled important information on the *military origin* of the COVID-19 response in many nations
They need your help, desiring to add more data and countries to this compilation, and spreading this information to the 4 winds
You can read it as a pdf or on their sub stacks, below.
I've never ruled out the possibility that the militaries were experimenting to see what they could count on in an existential biological threat. Ultimately, it doesn't matter what nut job utilitarian scheme it was/is, it's depraved beyond comprehension. WAKE UP AMERICANS!!!!!!!
Praying Bobby gets approved and can connect just enough dots for those still asleep that they can open their mind to the rest of the story. We need the majority of the nation to realize that the price of freedom is perpetual vigilance. And that that's because the vast majority of politicians always have been and always will be CORRUPT and therefore frighteningly short-sighted.
Strike while the iron is hot. Changes are happening now.