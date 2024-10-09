I disagree with Debbie that national leaders needed to be convinced of the seriousness of COVID. They walked in lockstep immediately from the dominant countries (except Sweden). I think they had already signed the equivalent of a blood oath to obey their puppet masters, had already done their table top exercises, and were led down the primrose path willingly, despite the effect on economies, citizens, death rates, etc. They were an obedient group.

This will help provide a full view of what happened.