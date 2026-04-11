Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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prsmith's avatar
prsmith
5h

No need to be a qualified expert, you just have to have expert sources and you've done a masterful job, Meryl. I hope this goes viral worldwide. It's time we put this and the charlatans that promoted/profited from this nonsense behind us.

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27 replies
Christine's avatar
Christine
4h

I don't believe a Phd is required to understand that you cannot cry climate change when the powers at be are geoengineering the entire planet. This is not rocket science.

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