Debunking climate "science" and the IPCC's analysis
I am not qualified to judge this, but coauthor Willie Soon is a retired Harvard professor, and Jane Orient is a very astutue physician who follows this subject closely.
The Physical Tether Theorem: A Rigorous Formal Synthesis of Representational Measurement Theory, Operationalism, and Classical Thermodynamics
Jonathan Cohler
April 5, 2026
161209Download PDF
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Dominance of Natural Atmospheric CO₂ Dynamics: Falsification of Anthropogenic Attribution Through Mass-Balance Analysis, Isotopic Diagnostics, and Thermodynamic First Principles
Jonathan Cohler, Willie Soon
March 2026
147139Download PDF
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IPCC’s Earth Energy Imbalance Assessment is Based on Physically Invalid Argo-Float-Based Estimates of Global Ocean Heat Content
Jonathan Cohler, David R. Legates, Kesten C. Green, Ole Humlum, Franklin Soon, Willie Soon
2026
And there are 3 more papers here, each of which is downloadable:
No need to be a qualified expert, you just have to have expert sources and you've done a masterful job, Meryl. I hope this goes viral worldwide. It's time we put this and the charlatans that promoted/profited from this nonsense behind us.
I don't believe a Phd is required to understand that you cannot cry climate change when the powers at be are geoengineering the entire planet. This is not rocket science.