The Physical Tether Theorem: A Rigorous Formal Synthesis of Representational Measurement Theory, Operationalism, and Classical Thermodynamics

Jonathan Cohler

April 5, 2026

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Dominance of Natural Atmospheric CO₂ Dynamics: Falsification of Anthropogenic Attribution Through Mass-Balance Analysis, Isotopic Diagnostics, and Thermodynamic First Principles

Jonathan Cohler, Willie Soon

March 2026

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IPCC’s Earth Energy Imbalance Assessment is Based on Physically Invalid Argo-Float-Based Estimates of Global Ocean Heat Content

Jonathan Cohler, David R. Legates, Kesten C. Green, Ole Humlum, Franklin Soon, Willie Soon

2026

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