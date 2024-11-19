Deep state fires 6 ATACMS into Russia in a game of chicken, inviting threatened nuclear retaliation
They have so much to lose from a Trump presidency, they are willing to take the world with them as they resort to a strategy of chaos. See General Flynn's suggestions below for averting disaster
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/11/19/ukraine-russia-atacms-bryansk/
In the wake of the lifting of restrictions, Russian officials warned that the United States was provoking open war with Russia and on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the country’s new nuclear policy. First announced in September, it declares that a conventional attack by a country with the support of a nuclear power would be seen as a joint attack.
It’s obvious to everyone who watched Biden debate that he no longer has the requisite mental acuity to guide our country. So then who made the decision to escalate the Ukrainian conflict in the name of an incapacitated president? Curious minds— and concerned citizens—want to know.
Who is running this country?