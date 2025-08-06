Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
14h

It's moving along...all the aforementioned will be closely observed. It will be interesting to hear what they have to say. Let's see how they can lie their way out of it now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RLM's avatar
RLM
7h

How about getting AI to count the number of times we hear:

I DON'T RECALL. or 'TO THE BEST OF MY RECOLLECTION.'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture