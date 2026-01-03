Desperate for resources to backstop the economy, US military attacks Caracas and abducts President Maduro and his wife
Cowboy Trump, empowered by his Yes-men and women, goes whole hog pirate in brazen Imperial maneuver
January 3, 2026
Good morning. We’re following news out of Venezuela. Earlier today, President Trump announced that the U.S. had captured the nation’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and was flying him out of the country.
An operation in Venezuela
Reports of explosions in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, began early this morning. Eyewitnesses described sounds of explosions around a large military base in the city as well as near the local airport. Just after 4 a.m., President Trump announced on Truth Social that the U.S. had carried out “a large scale strike against Venezuela,” and that Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been captured. In a brief phone call with The Times, Trump celebrated the success of the mission. “It was a brilliant operation, actually,” he said.
The Venezuelan government declared a state of emergency in response to the attacks.
The Trump administration had been building pressure on Venezuela for months. Since late August, the Pentagon has amassed troops, aircraft and warships in the Caribbean. The U.S. military has attacked many small vesselsthat U.S. officials maintained were smuggling drugs. And the C.I.A. conducted a drone strike on a port facility in Venezuela last month, according to people briefed on the operation.
Trump said he would hold a news conference later this morning at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the operation.
This may partially be about oil, but it’s about a lot more. Maduro was the mastermind of the drug cartel that has been flooding this country with cocaine and fentanyl, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans.
He was also the nerve center of election fraud that he invented to keep himself in office and then spread around the world.
His communist regime has impoverished Venezuela, and he could never have won a fair election down there.
Please take off your TDS glasses and look at reality!
A regime change operation by the ‘President of Peace’. What could possibly go wrong?