Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
4hEdited

This may partially be about oil, but it’s about a lot more. Maduro was the mastermind of the drug cartel that has been flooding this country with cocaine and fentanyl, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans.

He was also the nerve center of election fraud that he invented to keep himself in office and then spread around the world.

His communist regime has impoverished Venezuela, and he could never have won a fair election down there.

Please take off your TDS glasses and look at reality!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 replies by Meryl Nass and others
Steve Bull's avatar
Steve Bull
4h

A regime change operation by the ‘President of Peace’. What could possibly go wrong?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
153 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture