Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
1h

It's war, and like all wars a money-making proposition fueled by people who don't care about whose lives are lost, families destroyed and/or ruined. It's all about money, control and power. Hence the phrase, "Rich man's war, poor man's fight."

Reply
Share
2 replies
Tricia's avatar
Tricia
1h

You are absolutely correct in stating that it can happen to us, too. And we will deserve it.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture