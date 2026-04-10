Where is Netanyahu? Early in the war it was said his plane had landed in Berlin. Later it was said his house had been bombed and a brother killed. Nothing verified.

But what Israel is doing now, the destruction of a central metropolis, is so horrendous and difficult to understand. Besides deliberately scuttling the ceasefire, what is to be accomplished trying to create another Gaza? And to repeat myself, attacking civilian areas is a war crime. Israel imho must be stopped.

Israel has “ordered the evacuation” of the Jnah area of Beirut, which includes two large referral hospitals:

Atleast 250 killed and 1,000 injured in 50 simultaneous bombing sorties.

Who is Israel, to demand people leave so it can destroy their homes and possessions and feel it did the moral thing by warning them? This is so reminiscent of the Nazis’ behavior. So barbaric. And so being normalized. It can happen to us, too, someday.