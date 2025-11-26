Did at least one federal agency hide vaccine data from HHS Secretary RFK, Jr.? On hidden camera, a GAO official admits they didAnd makes the false claim that RFK is trying to delete data--again, the pot calling the kettle black!Meryl NassNov 26, 2025391011ShareWatch the video here:https://x.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1993424464847978891391011SharePrevious
The vaccine scam is the greatest crime ever committed against humanity. Call it by its name: genocide. It's being run by the billionaires and executed by their military minions.
Did at least ONE federal agency EVER tell the TRUTH? NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.