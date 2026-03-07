Did the UK ask for too big a piece of the pie for assisting the US in the war on Iran? Trump now attacking the UK.
Reuters is a UK publication, and is taking a harder line regarding the rush to war than major US publications. And openly calculating the political costs.
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/one-week-into-iran-war-dangers-us-trump-multiply-2026-03-07/
Then look at this from the BBC:
If I was being generous to Starmer I would say he was spineless and useless. Unfortunately he is, like almost all of the Uniparty, just plain treasonous and, unfortunately, succeeding in destroying the country he is supposed to love and serve.
Starmer is like the democrats in the US … his policies prove he hates his citizenry