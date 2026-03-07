Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob's avatar
Rob
4h

If I was being generous to Starmer I would say he was spineless and useless. Unfortunately he is, like almost all of the Uniparty, just plain treasonous and, unfortunately, succeeding in destroying the country he is supposed to love and serve.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Mike Clarke's avatar
Mike Clarke
4h

Starmer is like the democrats in the US … his policies prove he hates his citizenry

Reply
Share
5 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture