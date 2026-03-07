Reuters is a UK publication, and is taking a harder line regarding the rush to war than major US publications. And openly calculating the political costs.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/one-week-into-iran-war-dangers-us-trump-multiply-2026-03-07/

Then look at this from the BBC:

https://www.bbc.com/news/live/ceqvwrydzpqt