Senator Ron Wyden’s committee came out with a report on the financial mismanagement of Epstein’s hundreds of accounts by banks. It turns out that all those pesky Know Your Customer rules and other rules designed to identify drug and human traffickers and money launderers seem to have been ignored for Jeffrey—and for how many others who are rich?

These rules I guess are only for the little guys. Neither IRS or the multiple other federal agencies charged with keeping the banks and their customers honest apparently lifted a finger to investigate Epstein’s very questionable transactions or the banks that enabled them, even though he moved millions around the world all the time, even into countries like Turkmenistan and Russia.

https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/wyden_wall_street_epstein_report.pdf

SARs are the reports banks are required to file on suspicious financial activity.

And some people have already cashed in, while agreeing to remain silent.

Here is a partial list. As noted in the final paragraph below, there have been more settlements that even the Senate committee does not know about.

NDAs are non-disclosure agreements. Has anyone besides Ghislaine Maxwell been charged? Instead of the Epstein files we have gotten the Iran assassination weekend that never ends. And now, given our incompetent war leadership, we are out of weapons for the war, out of decent and sufficient food on our 5,000 person aircraft carrier, and we have many people trying to commit suicide onboard the Abraham Lincoln. Why weren’t they adequately supplied or given shore leave? Why weren’t things on the ship repaired? It isn’t smart to treat the military servicemenbers you expect to risk their lives for a silly war—like trash. Iran news claimed there was also a knife fight and seven seamen were killed. Who really knows what is going on?!

But the George Washington is now chugging toward the Gulf to allow the weary crew of the Lincoln to finally see land, after over 200 continuous days at sea. And what it took was the story getting out to the public. That in itself is a scandal.