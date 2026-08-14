Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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George's avatar
George
5h

Good work Meryl. The depravity and sickness seen in our society at varies levels is utterly appalling. How could these banking executives not have known about his extracurricular activities and did nothing whatsoever. I suppose it might suggest they were in on these extracurricular activities at varies levels or knew others within and outside of the industry. The circles these people run with cannot be all that large. Sad and disgusting to see and realize men in powerful positions allow their carnal to override their moral obligations. Spiritual warfare between good and evil being played out.

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W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS's avatar
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
4h

Didn’t know this. And it reinforces the adage, “follow the money”…to COVID-era dystopia.

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