https://gh.bmj.com/content/8/8/e013421

Below is a WHO report on the pilot phase of the BioHub from April 2024.

https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/376133/9789240089464-eng.pdf

Here is part of the Executive Summary:

Let me repeat myself: this plan includes

a) not only the international transport of deadly microorganisms (Biological Materials with Pandemic or Epidemic Potential (BMEPP))that can be seized en route (as so many items have been seized during COVID by the USPS and European postal agencies) but also

b) the requirement to place the genetic sequence data (GSD) in online databases, which may be publicly available.

Furthermore, the Executive Summary above claims that the BioHub was created in response to one of the dozens of resolutions passed by the World Health Assembly in May 2021. Now I have not read every word of Resolution 74.7, (I skimmed it) but I did not see anywhere that a mechanism for moving forward with a pandemic agent lending library was approved by the WHA. Do you see the BioHub authorized there? Let me know your thoughts. Below is Resolution 74.7.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA74/A74_R7-en.pdf

Finally, the WHO has no expertise in these matters. It is not a sovereign country. This effort is not much different from the Gates Foundation deciding to create its own biowarfare laboratory, in the one country where Bill Gates and his close colleagues (as well as all the WHO officials) have absolute diplomatic immunity. Do you see what is wrong with this picture?