Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

In 2022 Chinese bio researchers were arrested in Detroit Michigan at the airport for trying to sneak biological’s out of the United States to China. Little has been reported onto why that happened and what happened to the two Chinese scientists. Were they working on behalf of Fauci?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
1h

They are intent upon releasing a deadly pathogen to reduce the population, directly, or as a pretext for mass vaccinating people with the usual poisons. It is stunning that after the failure of the COVID fake pandemic, they would proceed onwards with the plan. They appear to be monomaniacal in their lust for death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture