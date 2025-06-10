Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
diana's avatar
diana
5hEdited

Yes! And can we now please stop framing this as a conservative vs liberal issue? Wendell Berry is beloved on the left. I don't recall the same praise from the right but if it's there now? Awesome! Ditto with Joel Salatin, who is conservative but whose principles transcend parties and platforms. We want health. We want if for ourselves, our kids, our communities, and the only planet we have.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Barbara's avatar
Barbara
5h

This is not a conservative only or progressive only issue, it's a human issue. Thanks for sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture