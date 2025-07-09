My account had been blocked a couple of years earlier. It was also being throttled before it was frozen, with most of my post barely reaching 1,000 views, despite having close to 40,000 followers. In fact, I suspected my number of followers were being throttled too, as they had previously increased rapidly, but then they stopped increasing.

Well, things are changing at X. Looks like Linda Yaccarino, famous for making a video of herself washing her hands, to teach the hoi polloi (at the start of COVID) has been fired. Let’s see if I get my account @NassMeryl back.