Do you think I will get my frozen X account back now?
While posting, the @NassMeryl account froze on Dec. 18, 2024 and no matter what I tried, I have been unable to regain access.
My account had been blocked a couple of years earlier. It was also being throttled before it was frozen, with most of my post barely reaching 1,000 views, despite having close to 40,000 followers. In fact, I suspected my number of followers were being throttled too, as they had previously increased rapidly, but then they stopped increasing.
Well, things are changing at X. Looks like Linda Yaccarino, famous for making a video of herself washing her hands, to teach the hoi polloi (at the start of COVID) has been fired. Let’s see if I get my account @NassMeryl back.
How (!) can Musk claim that he is a proponent of "free speech" when he continues to silence important voices of educated and respected physicians like Meryl Nass, MD??!!
Meryl, I've had to restart my Twitter/X account five times now. And I'm a retired university teacher in her 70s, not exactly a firebrand. Pretty soon I'm going to run out of possibilities for phone numbers and e-mail accounts. The last time it happened, they didn't even give a reason--I was just locked out. It has happened even more often under Elon, even though now you don't get canceled for calling someone a name. Under Elon you just have bad opinions.