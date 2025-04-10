Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterDoctors are still being paid based on how many shots they give childrenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDoctors are still being paid based on how many shots they give childrenHere is one current Blue Cross exampleMeryl NassApr 10, 202563Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterDoctors are still being paid based on how many shots they give childrenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3216Sharehttps://provcomm.ibx.com/pnc-ibc/Pages/QIPS.aspx?FilterField1=Category&FilterValue1=Quality%20MeasuresHere is another one:https://www.mclaren.org/Uploads/Public/Documents/MPHO/documents/community-linkage/2018/2018-BCN-BCBSM-quality-reward-booklet.pdf63Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterDoctors are still being paid based on how many shots they give childrenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3216SharePreviousNext
I have been commenting about this for the past few weeks! I think Elon Musk and the President should hit the health insurance companies for huge amounts of fraud for doing this and pHARMa too!
Doctators still be killing folks for a small fee with small minds and small needles, the scamdemic Harmacide never stopped despite ScKamala Harris lost, but the guy in there now seems happy to kill us all too, like she would have could she get the chance