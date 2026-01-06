Documents and Articles of Interest
The official report on vaccines that led to the change in the childhood schedule:
https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/assessment-of-the-us-childhood-and-adolescent-immunization-schedule-compared-to-other-countries.pdf
An extremely important duo of papers were published last week linking the COVID spike protein to cancer, by esteemed professor at Brown, Wafik El-Deiry and Charlotte Kuperwasser. The papers were so important that the journal has been subject to continuous cyberattacks to prevent people from reading them. Dr. El-Deiry says the authors will email copies to interested readers. (He is the Editor in Chief of the journal and heads the Warren Alpert Cancer Center).
The papers were so damning that Pfizer tried to recruit him this weekend.
Brownstone was just authorized to republish the papers:
https://brownstone.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/oncotarget-v0i0-28824-C19-C19-vaccine-and-cancer-published-plus-supp-1-3-2026.pdf
Those are the first pages of the two articles, above.
HHS has also said it will end the practice of providing bonuses to doctors who vaccinate high percentages of their patients, and other financial incentives provided to doctors for vaccinations. Doctors often ejected patients from their practices who did not fully vaccinate, in order to collect the bonuses. Furthermore, HHS will no longer ask the states to provide data on how many children are vaccinated. Doctors will still get paid for administering vaccines, but they won’t be paid extra to meet high vaccination targets. Michael Nevradakis covers the story.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doctors-will-no-longer-receive-financial-rewards-vaccinating-kids-cms/
What about pharmacies that are handing out bonuses to technicians who hit target goals for COVID jabs still!!!
Dr.Nass, Thank You!
I am busy sending to everyone I know.