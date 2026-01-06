An extremely important duo of papers were published last week linking the COVID spike protein to cancer, by esteemed professor at Brown, Wafik El-Deiry and Charlotte Kuperwasser. The papers were so important that the journal has been subject to continuous cyberattacks to prevent people from reading them. Dr. El-Deiry says the authors will email copies to interested readers. (He is the Editor in Chief of the journal and heads the Warren Alpert Cancer Center).

The papers were so damning that Pfizer tried to recruit him this weekend.

Brownstone was just authorized to republish the papers:

https://brownstone.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/oncotarget-v0i0-28824-C19-C19-vaccine-and-cancer-published-plus-supp-1-3-2026.pdf