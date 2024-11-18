Does the United States desperately need to improve its life expectancy, healthcare costs, and reduce the poisons in our food and water? Look at the numbers
from 3 different sources it looks simply awful, and we don't have 2023 or 2024 numbers yet, so these graphs miss any effects on longevity from COVID vaccines for the past 2 years
This graph from the Kaiser Family Foundation reveals our deficit in life expectancy did not start recently.
https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/chart-collection/u-s-life-expectancy-compare-countries/#Life%20expectancy%20at%20birth,%20in%20years,%201980-2022
We had poorer life expectancy than our peer nations for over 40 years, but the gap has just kept growing over time, as we threw more pills at our population and offered Americans bad food and few good choices.
On the following graph from the OECD China is beating us in life expectancy.
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/d90b402d-en.pdf
Thanks to Thomas Braun for finding this graph: We have the same life expectancy as China in this one but we spend ten times as much on health!
I guess I am an aberration to the US data. I am 77 years old, don’t get sick, and run about 3,000 miles per year (some of that at 120°F in the southern Nevada desert without feeling stressed) doing pretty much the opposite of what doctors have recommended during my life. I am living life like a 30 year old at 77 no thanks to the medical profession. Being an engineer has helped my health immensely as I am able to do my own research of the scientific literature.
The power is in the hands of the people. They just don't know the food is garbage. They don't know that most of the health care they receive is a fraud. How many pounds of sugar, seed oil, and white flour are people eating per year?