This graph from the Kaiser Family Foundation reveals our deficit in life expectancy did not start recently.

https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/chart-collection/u-s-life-expectancy-compare-countries/#Life%20expectancy%20at%20birth,%20in%20years,%201980-2022

We had poorer life expectancy than our peer nations for over 40 years, but the gap has just kept growing over time, as we threw more pills at our population and offered Americans bad food and few good choices.

On the following graph from the OECD China is beating us in life expectancy.

https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/d90b402d-en.pdf

Thanks to Thomas Braun for finding this graph: We have the same life expectancy as China in this one but we spend ten times as much on health!