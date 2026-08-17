Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
4h

Well said, Meryl. I hope people read your adroitly argued letter. It's high time the nonsense that the USDA and other agencies are spouting is overturned and a more sensible approach to agriculture is reinstated, free from the control of captured regulatory agencies. I would count Kelly Ayotte as among the captured as well, who probably is under the influence, directly or indirectly of those who are responsible for the WEF's famous claim that once Agenda 2030 is enacted you will own nothing, eat less meat, and be happy (!?)

Reply
Share
Nnikk's avatar
Nnikk
2h

Hear hear!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture