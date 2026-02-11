Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
7h

"... and a nationally inadequate numbers of inspectors."

Especially considering that not all of them are in fact, competent or otherwise adequate.

That highlights a key problem when relying on government to protect us, i.e., there will never be an adequate number of competent and honest inspectors or watchdogs to do what needs to be done.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Brian Roberts's avatar
Brian Roberts
7h

Thank you so much for your work on this Meryl 🙏❤️. You and I met at a health freedom event at the Root in Temple New Hampshire a couple of years ago. You also overlapped with my sister during her “no on 1“ work in the police state of Maine. I live on a farm in New Hampshire now, and my beloved neighbor is directly impacted by this legislation and having this option would be a huge boon to our regenerative work here. I’ve been so grateful for your voice in these times.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture