AG Bondi ended her tweet with “this ends now.” But it should have ended when Mr. Trump issued his EO on the weaponization of government. I could have ended a lot sooner. Are we to believe that the AG truly only now learned of this high profile case? Why was the Trump administration continuing a Biden lawfare case?

What does the Trump administration believe about the COVID vaccines? Does it still want to push out mRNA products?

What the heck is going on?

Here is a long piece detailing prior efforts to get the case dropped, which does not explain why it took the Trump administration until today to dismiss the charges. What will it take for the government to admit the truth—that the vaccines provide a few weeks of protection, then make the recipient more susceptible to COVID; that they fail to prevent transmission; and they are extraordinarily dangerous?

https://www.citynewsvegas.com/news/breaking-pam-bondi-ordered-prosecution-of-dr-kirk-moore-after-refusing-to-dismiss-case/article_e742b3d2-8cd9-4d37-9d3b-97a82c15d2e4.html