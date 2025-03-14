Dr. Peter McCullough has an interview out today with John Solomon on Real America’s Voice. Both the channel and Dr. McCullough are financially tied to The Wellness Company. Dr. McCullough is its Chief Scientific Officer.

The Wellness Company sells kits to prevent bird flu (avian influenza) including potentially useful nasal and throat sprays, and sells oseltamvir (Tamiflu). Tamiflu is a prescription antiviral medication that barely works for ordinary influenza. It can reduce symptoms by only 16 hours if you take it at the first sign of flu. It does not stop or prevent the infection. Taken later, it does nothing, though it can cause many side effects, including suicidal thoughts and suicide. Not a drug to be taken lightly.

It was used on the teenage girl who became seriously ill from bird flu in Canada, but did not help.

Dr. McCullough is selling Wellness Company kits for farmers to prevent bird flu. I have no problem with the nasal and throat sprays, but I have a big problem with including tamiflu in the kits, because people will take it at will, and some will have serious side effects. And so far, there is no evidence it does anything for bird flu in humans.

According to the CDC, 70 Americans have had bird flu in the US—ever. That number has not changed in 3 or 4 weeks. One got really sick and died, but it is not clear if it was due to bird flu. The Louisiana health department was agnostic about the cause of death, stating it was related to bird flu but not due to bird flu:

Here are the total human cases identified in the US:

Dr. McCullough said bird flu is taking a turn for the worse. He is entirely wrong about this. Why?

He says the virus “has now spread” to 40 different types of mammals. Actually, I reported on the many types of mammals that could be affected by bird flu months ago, using old USDA data, with a map showing which animals had been found with bird flu throughout the US. Since bird flu is spread by migrating birds, and is very contagious, it can be found in many animals. Certain animals, like seals and cats, can get very ill, while most migrating birds and many other animals are usually asymptomatic. In the last 3 weeks, only 200,000 poultry total have been culled in the US, according to CDC, averaging about 10,000/day. During the last 2 months of the Biden administration, nearly a million birds were being culled daily, 100 times more. He advises not to drink raw milk. However, both USDA and CDC say that bird flu is not a food-borne illness. There have been NO cases of bird flu ever reported due to drinking infected milk or eating dairy products (or anything else), even though we know that some affected raw milk made it into the food chain. There are antiviral substances in raw milk. If you wish to drink it, go ahead. The only way FDA and USDA were able to find live, viable bird flu virus in raw milk was after they put it there themselves in an experiment. No new human cases have surfaced in about a month All recovered, apart from the Louisiana case. Nearly all had only pink eye or mild respiratory symptoms. CDC directed hospitals to test their severe flu cases for bird flu, and 6 cases turned up. But no details were ever provided. It is unclear if these were false positive tests.

While both the Canadian teenager and the Louisiana person who died were the only critically ill people identified in North America with bird flu, both had the D1.1 genetic type (genotype). It is often found in wild birds, and now several dairy herds have been found with this type of bird flu. However, it turns out that about 14 dairy workers also had this type of D1.1 bird flu, but they only had mild symptoms. Most of the rest of the affected herds and people had the B3.13 genotype. Whether we need to worry more about D1.1 is not clear yet, but given the rarity of human cases recently, things are looking good. Since there have been no new severe cases identified in the past two months, and just a handful of mild cases identified this year, Dr. McCullough is wrong to scare people that human to human spread is just around the corner. There has never been a proven case of human to human spread of bird flu. There are several possible cases, but they occurred years ago. Even possible cases never spread to more than one or two people, at most. There is no reason to think bird flu, which has probably been around forever, will suddenly acquire the ability to spread between humans. That is, unless it gains that ability in a laboratory.

So please relax, avoid oseltamvir (tamiflu) and don’t worry about bird flu. I am monitoring it closely, and if the situation changes, I will immediately let people know.