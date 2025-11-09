Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G Brown's avatar
G Brown
7h

This blog article of yours was one of the spiciest things to land in my email this morning Dr Nass, and as we know there's stiff competition.

Thank you so much for your ongoing work and attention to keeping us in the loop!!

But The New American needs to apologise ... it's still massive bullying on their part, to force your attentions towards correcting their wholly avoidable smears about you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Chris Weisdorf's avatar
Chris Weisdorf
5h

Fantastic piece! I had followed the anthrax case from the very beginning in 2001. I never believed a word of it. Of course, back then there was no Youtube, or social media, or blogs of any kind. None of the narrative added up. Years later, in 2008, Glenn Greenwald was all over the Ivins "suicide". I had been a regular reader and remained glued to his posts back then, like I did in 2013 with Snowden. A dead man cannot defend himself- especially if an entire season of The Hot Zone was written to impugn Ivins (in 2021). I had no idea Hatfill had padded his CV even more than Jean-Claude Van Damme until you wrote this piece. I wish I had known about it 15 years earlier. Much appreciated! I don't know how many others see the gold medal writing you do as I do, especially with this one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture