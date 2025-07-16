Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon olson's avatar
Sharon olson
2h

The Supreme Court said it is not legal to call this COVID-19 shot a vaccine! Why is everyone continue to break the law? It is a gene experiment it is not a vaccine! you continue to give it credibility it does not deserve and it has not earned. There is supposed to be a nine page legal disclosure that tells how the person who takes the shot will be compensated if they are injured. No one is following the law! This leaves everyone's butt open for litigation😳

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
1h

The label should read: Don’t be a dumb fuck and take a toxic jab to fight off a ‘virus‘ that’s never even been proven to exist! 💀💉💀💉💀💉💀💉💀💉💀💉💀💉💦💀👹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture