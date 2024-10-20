*Taken last night after the Back to Basics conference. Below from Global Research.

The decision of the Surgeon General is carefully documented. The Florida Department of Health issued the following advisory

Based on the high rate of global immunity and currently available data, the State Surgeon General advises against the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Any provider concerned about the health risks associated with COVID-19 for patients over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.

Safety and Efficacy Concerns

Providers and patients should be aware of outstanding mRNA COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy concerns:

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines present a risk of subclinical and clinical myocarditis and other cardiovascular conditions among otherwise healthy individuals.

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis.

Throughout the pandemic, studies across geographic regions found that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are associated with negative effectiveness after four to six months. As efficacy waned, studies showed that COVID-19 vaccinated individuals developed an increased risk for infection.

Elevated levels of mRNA and spike protein from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine persist among some individuals for an indefinite period, which may carry health risks.

Potential DNA integration from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines pose unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome, including the risk that DNA integrated into sperm or egg gametes could be passed onto offspring of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

There is unknown risk of potential adverse impacts with each additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine; currently individuals may have received five to seven doses (and counting) of this vaccine over a 3-year period.

Improving habits and overall health help manage and reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity, risk factors for serious illness from COVID-19.

The State Surgeon General and the Department continue to encourage Floridians to prioritize their overall health by:

Staying physically active,

Minimizing processed foods,

Prioritizing vegetables and healthy fats, and

Spending time outdoors to support necessary vitamin D levels.

On September 13, 2023, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo provided guidance against COVID-19 boosters for individuals under 65 and younger.

In addition to aforementioned concerns, providers and patients should be aware of outstanding safety and efficacy concerns outlined in the State Surgeon General’s previous booster guidance released in September 2023.

