Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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John's avatar
John
1h

"another case of "all the news that fits, we print"

It's also "all the news that causes fits, we print" Hysteria sells.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
8m

It seems the only place Ebola loves is the Congo. So why should the other 7.9 billion people be concerned? Call me when Ebola takes out the DC Cesspool...otherwise, go to the devil.

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