He fails to mention that it took 8 months for the international community/WHO to respond to the largest Ebola epidemic in history, in 2014. Was there a population control agenda then? According to Google Gemini (in italics):

The 8-month gap between the true start of the outbreak in December 2013 and the PHEIC declaration in August 2014 became a focal point of independent expert panels. Subsequent internal reports and external reviews concluded that bureaucratic delays within WHO's regional and central structures severely hampered the early operational scaling required to contain the epidemic before it reached major metropolitan areas.