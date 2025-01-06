The paucity of information on this case, even after death, clues us in that public health officials do not want us drawing our own conclusions. instead they will control the narrative on this very first death associated with some type of bird flu in North America—the first death ever recorded in association with any strain of bird flu on this continent.

The NYT said, “The Louisiana patient was reported to have been hospitalized last month. But state officials have declined to release further details, citing patient confidentiality.”

Peter Marks threatened last spring that he was ready to move forward with vaccines at any moment. Please remember that no bird flu vaccines have been proven to be either effective or safe.

https://www.statnews.com/2025/01/06/bird-flu-louisiana-fatal-case/

“All of the other cases (in the US) have involved mild symptoms only.” One Canadian teen was also very ill but survived.