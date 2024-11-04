Share this postEli Klein and Geiger Capital electoral vote predictionsmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEli Klein and Geiger Capital electoral vote predictionsHappy that they feel my Maine District 2 is voting redMeryl NassNov 04, 202479Share this postEli Klein and Geiger Capital electoral vote predictionsmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther426Share79Share this postEli Klein and Geiger Capital electoral vote predictionsmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther426SharePreviousNext
It's nauseating that NH is likely going to flip Democrat, it's going to ruin the "Live Free or Die" state.
If they let him win, which I doubt… Congressman Raskin says they will not certify the election, by means of a manipulation of the 14th Amendment. Who are insurrectionists (color revolution) now? Harris is like bad queen Jezebel and anti-constitutionalist.