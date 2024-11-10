Elon: cut the WHO budget, the Pandemic Fund, GAVI, USAID, Pandemic Preparedness
and we could save about $60 Billion a year, maybe more
Trump on the WHO (old speech):
https://rumble.com/v3pxyyv-trump-statement-the-who-has-become-a-corrupt-globalist-scam-owned-by-china.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7
While I could swear I watched a video of Trump panning the Pandemic Treaty, I cannot find it now. Please help.
What do we pay for the UN and WHO now? Under Biden, we averaged $627 million/year going to the WHO.
The USG promised $700 million to the Pandemic Fund, and then topped that up with an additional $667 million promise recently. Janet Yellen asked all nations to double their original commitment.
How much has the US government given to Bill Gates’ and Jeremy Farrar’s favorite vaccine charities, GAVI and COVAX? According to the Kaiser Family Fund,
Since its launch in 2000, Gavi has provided approximately $23 billion to support immunization efforts in low- and middle-income countries, not including funding for COVAX.
The U.S. government (U.S.) has supported Gavi since its creation through direct financial contributions, participation in Gavi’s governance, and technical assistance.
The U.S. is the third largest contributor to Gavi and its second largest government contributor, providing 12% overall and 15% of government funding (not including COVAX). U.S. annual contributions have grown over time, reaching $300 million in FY 2024. Additionally, the U.S. recently pledged at least $1.58 billion to Gavi over the next five years for its next replenishment period.
Additionally, the U.S. was the largest donor to COVAX, providing $4 billion in emergency funding in FY 2021 to this multilateral effort to equitably procure and distribute COVID-19 vaccines globally. Co-led and administered by Gavi, COVAX came to an end in 2023, with COVID-19 vaccines and funding now integrated into Gavi’s regular programming.
Here is President Biden’s 2023 budget: He asked for $88.2 Billion over 5 years for pandemic preparedness. That kind of money could buy us a bunch more SARS-CoV-2 viruses and dud PCR tests. Can we cut it all out?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/03/28/fact-sheet-the-biden-administrations-historic-investment-in-pandemic-preparedness-and-biodefense-in-the-fy-2023-presidents-budget/
We have world class scientists and doctors in USA and Canada. They need that money for domestic research and preparedness. We don’t need to assign control of our health care system to WHO, Bill Gates and Bug Pharma who have demonstrated they are clinically insane. Cut all funding off. Mr bureaucrats, here is an ABSOLUTE truth. That our money. Every damn penny. Belongs to Canadians and Americans. You are crooks, thief’s, liars. You have been completely unaccountable. You already have criminal charges, crimes against humanity filed in the world court. As criminals you should immediately be ejected and forthwith punished for mass murder. You kill one you should be executed. But you, Mr Tadros and your operatives have murdered 30,000,000. How to exact proportionate punishment. I ask you Mr Tadros, how to appropriate punish you. Answer you fck’n c.nt.
WHY ARE WE GIVING ANY MONEY TO GAVI, BILL GATES VACCINE PUSHERS? THEY JUST MAKE KIDS SICK IN 3RD WORLD COUNTRIES.