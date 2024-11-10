Trump on the WHO (old speech):

https://rumble.com/v3pxyyv-trump-statement-the-who-has-become-a-corrupt-globalist-scam-owned-by-china.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7

While I could swear I watched a video of Trump panning the Pandemic Treaty, I cannot find it now. Please help.

What do we pay for the UN and WHO now? Under Biden, we averaged $627 million/year going to the WHO.

The USG promised $700 million to the Pandemic Fund, and then topped that up with an additional $667 million promise recently. Janet Yellen asked all nations to double their original commitment.

How much has the US government given to Bill Gates’ and Jeremy Farrar’s favorite vaccine charities, GAVI and COVAX? According to the Kaiser Family Fund,

Since its launch in 2000, Gavi has provided approximately $23 billion to support immunization efforts in low- and middle-income countries, not including funding for COVAX.

The U.S. government (U.S.) has supported Gavi since its creation through direct financial contributions, participation in Gavi’s governance, and technical assistance.

The U.S. is the third largest contributor to Gavi and its second largest government contributor, providing 12% overall and 15% of government funding (not including COVAX). U.S. annual contributions have grown over time, reaching $300 million in FY 2024. Additionally, the U.S. recently pledged at least $1.58 billion to Gavi over the next five years for its next replenishment period.

Additionally, the U.S. was the largest donor to COVAX, providing $4 billion in emergency funding in FY 2021 to this multilateral effort to equitably procure and distribute COVID-19 vaccines globally. Co-led and administered by Gavi, COVAX came to an end in 2023, with COVID-19 vaccines and funding now integrated into Gavi’s regular programming.

Here is President Biden’s 2023 budget: He asked for $88.2 Billion over 5 years for pandemic preparedness. That kind of money could buy us a bunch more SARS-CoV-2 viruses and dud PCR tests. Can we cut it all out?

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/03/28/fact-sheet-the-biden-administrations-historic-investment-in-pandemic-preparedness-and-biodefense-in-the-fy-2023-presidents-budget/