Agreement with observations is the measure of scientific truth. Scientific progress proceeds by the interplay of theory and observation. Theory explains observations and makes predictions of what will be observed in the future. Observations anchor understanding and weed out the theories that do not work. This has been the scientific method for more than four hundred years. “Progress often involves the killing of an exquisite theory by an ugly fact.”

Leon Lederman, a Nobel Laureate in Physics, The God Particle (1993), p. 256.

It is astounding that one of the most complex questions in physics (namely, the behavior of a multi-phase, radiatively active, turbulent fluid) should be labeled by the government — and funding agencies it controls — to be so settled that skeptics are silenced.

The models supporting the climate-crisis narrative make predictions that utterly fail to match the observations of what they purport to predict. This failure means in science they should never be used. Unfortunately, this peculiar situation is particularly dangerous because many world leaders have abandoned the science and intellectual rigor bequeathed to us by the Enlightenment and its forebears.

Thus, the scientific method is very simple and very profound: Does the theory work with observations? If not, it is rejected and not used.