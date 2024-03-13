Enjoying the New World Rules-Based Order? Food as a geopolitical weapon in an age of starvation
Start planning your gardens for spring. I got 60 lbs of potatoes from planting six pounds last summer.
https://www.devex.com/news/food-as-a-weapon-in-the-new-age-of-starvation-107206
The United States' action is aimed at giving the World Food Programme leverage as it seeks to persuade the Houthis to relinquish some control over how aid is delivered on its territory and permits the U.N. to refine its list of beneficiaries to ensure that food goes to those with the greatest need. Those negotiations have dragged on for more than a year.
Frustrated with the pace of talks, the Rome-based food agency in December suspended a general food program that once targeted more than 9 million people in northern Yemen — though it continues its nutrition and school feeding programs. Still, the cut in wheat, oil, and other staples has exacted a high cost for millions of Yemeni civilians, who have been caught in the middle of a geopolitical food fight, forced to endure months of survival with less and less sustenance.
“The impact of the suspension is already affecting over nine million people, the majority of whom are in the northern area under Houthi control,” said Abdulwasea Mohammed, a Yemen-based representative for Oxfam, noting it has had a rippling effect across the local family economy, meaning money previously used to pay other household expenses and debts goes to food.
“It’s a daily struggle. I have been in different places in the north where people are now reducing how much they eat on a daily basis, giving priority to kids, and the most vulnerable, while they go to sleep on an empty stomach,” he told Devex by telephone….
Be careful, you might be accused of illegally using THEIR sunlight and THEIR CO2 and THEIR non-Euclidean spaces.
You may own your plot of land, but that doesn't mean you can do whatever you want with it. You may be damaging interstate commerce by affecting prices of potatoes, OH MY!
My daughter is learning to be a farmer...on a regular city-sized lot. She bought six 'girls' who she feeds the best food possible...and they are now laying eggs. Every hen has a name; and a colored band on its leg to tell them apart. We planted 12 trees, when we moved here. Some of them have provided fruit.. My daughter bought canning equipment. Hopefully there will be a good harvest and she will be able to follow directions; and jar it. Everybody has to think ahead and be a pioneer. This is something everyone used to do in the past.