Sure there will be problems. Sure there will be new and different forms of pollution. Sure people will lose their jobs. And then we will work diligently to fix the messes that resulted as we try to make our country better: more prosperous, healthy, and able to think clearly. Businesses were being smothered, and when the Net Zero targets got implemented, that was going to be the end of American industry.

Where was the rending of garments by the NY Times when millions lost their businesses due to COVID? When millions (?) of employees lost their jobs because they refused the clot shot? When many thousands were euthanized in hospitals with ventilators, remdesivir, morphine and midazolam?

A whole lotta eggs got broken then. But did the media give a darn? How about when doctors lost their licenses for bucking the system and treating patients before their lips turned blue? I seem to remember the media egging on the medical regulators, demanding punishments. How dare these doctors think for themselves? How dare patients and doctors try to choose their own treatments? Sacrilege!

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/12/climate/epa-zeldin-rollbacks-pollution.html

In a barrage of pronouncements on Wednesday the Trump administration said it would repeal dozens of the nation’s most significant environmental regulations, including limits on pollution from tailpipes and smokestacks, protections for wetlands, and the legal basis that allows it to regulate the greenhouse gases that are heating the planet. But beyond that, Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, reframed the purpose of the E.P.A. In a two-minute-and-18-second video posted to X, Mr. Zeldin boasted about the changes and said his agency’s mission is to “lower the cost of buying a car, heating a home and running a business.”

[Imagine that! The NYT elites who are so into equity don’t want poor people to have an easier time paying their bills—Nass]

“From the campaign trail to Day 1 and beyond, President Trump has delivered on his promise to unleash energy dominance and lower the cost of living,” Mr. Zeldin said. “We at E.P.A. will do our part to power the great American comeback.”

In perhaps its most consequential act, the agency said it would work to erase the E.P.A.’s legal authority to regulate carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases by reconsidering decades of science that show global warming is endangering humanity. In his video, Mr. Zeldin derisively referred to that legal underpinning as “the holy grail of the climate change religion.” Mr. Zeldin called Wednesday’s actions “the largest deregulatory announcement in U.S. history.” He added, “today the green new scam ends, as the E.P.A. does its part to usher in a golden age of American success.”

Some of the most significant policy changes Mr. Zeldin said he planned include:

Rolling back restrictions on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. Currently the E.P.A. requires existing coal-burning power plants and new gas plants built in the United States to cut their greenhouse-gas emissions by 90 percent by 2039.

Rewriting tailpipe pollution standards that were designed to ensure that the majority of new passenger cars and light trucks sold in the United States are all-electric or hybrids by 2032.

Easing limits on mercury emissions from power plants, as well as restrictions on soot and haze from burning coal. A Biden-era rule had aimed to slash by 70 percent emissions from coal-burning power plants of mercury, which has been linked to developmental damage in children.

Greatly reducing the “social cost” of carbon, an economic estimate of the damage caused by each additional ton of carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere. That figure plays a significant role in weighing the costs and benefits of regulating industries.