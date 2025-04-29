EPA Press Release: Rolling out a plan for PFAS (and sludge)
h/t to James Lyons Weiler and Leif Smith for calling this to my attention
PFAS is just one class of chemical that is found in sludge. We need an assessment of risk for many more chemicals in our air, food and water. We need to interrogate the research that hundreds or thousands of EPA scientists have performed over decades, and find out what happened to it. But this is a great start.
https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/administrator-zeldin-announces-major-epa-actions-combat-pfas-contamination
Administrator Zeldin Announces Major EPA Actions to Combat PFAS Contamination
April 28, 2025
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)
WASHINGTON – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin outlined upcoming agency action to address Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). In this suite of actions, Administrator Zeldin announced a long list that included in part the designation of an agency lead for PFAS, the creation of effluent limitations guidelines (ELGs) for certain PFAS to stop these forever chemicals from entering drinking water systems, and initiatives to engage with Congress and industry to establish a clear liability framework that ensures the polluter pays and passive receivers are protected. In line with Administrator Zeldin’s Powering the Great American Comeback initiative, EPA’s work in this space will advance Pillar 1: Clean Air, Land, and Water for Every American, and Pillar 3: Permitting Reform, Cooperative Federalism, and Cross-Agency Partnership.
“I have long been concerned about PFAS and the efforts to help states and communities dealing with legacy contamination in their backyards. With today’s announcement, we are tackling PFAS from all of EPA’s program offices, advancing research and testing, stopping PFAS from getting into drinking water systems, holding polluters accountable, and providing certainty for passive receivers. This is just a start of the work we will do on PFAS to ensure Americans have the cleanest air, land, and water,” said EPA Administrator Zeldin.
These actions are guided by the following principles: strengthening the science, fulfilling statutory obligations and enhancing communication, and building partnerships. With this approach, EPA will provide the foundation and investment necessary for a toolbox that will help states and communities dealing with PFAS contamination. This list is the first, not the last, of all decisions and actions EPA will be taking to address PFAS over the course of the Trump Administration. There will be more to come in the future across EPA’s program offices to help communities impacted by PFAS contamination.
Strengthening the Science
Designate an agency lead for PFAS to better align and manage PFAS efforts across agency programs
Implement a PFAS testing strategy under Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 4 to seek scientific information informed by hazard characteristics and exposure pathways
Launch additional efforts on air related PFAS information collection and measurement techniques related to air emissions
Identify and address available information gaps where not all PFAS can be measured and controlled
Provide more frequent updates to the PFAS Destruction and Disposal Guidance—changing from every three years to annually—as EPA continues to assess the effectiveness of available treatment technologies
Ramp up the development of testing methods to improve detection and strategies to address PFAS
Fulfilling Statutory Obligations and Enhancing Communication
Develop effluent limitations guidelines (ELGs) for PFAS manufacturers and metal finishers and evaluate other ELGs necessary for reduction of PFAS discharges
Address the most significant compliance challenges and requests from Congress and drinking water systems related to national primary drinking water regulations for certain PFAS
Determine how to better use RCRA authorities to address releases from manufacturing operations of both producers and users of PFAS
Add PFAS to the Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) in line with Congressional direction from the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act
Enforce Clean Water Act and TSCA limitations on PFAS use and release to prevent further contamination
Use Safe Drinking Water Act authority to investigate and address immediate endangerment
Achieve more effective outcomes by prioritizing risk-based review of new and existing PFAS chemicals
Implement section 8(a)7 to smartly collect necessary information, as Congress envisioned and consistent with TSCA, without overburdening small businesses and article importers.
Work with Congress and industry to establish a clear liability framework that operates on polluter pays and protects passive receivers
Building Partnerships
Advance remediation and cleanup efforts where drinking water supplies are impacted by PFAS contamination
Work with states to assess risks from PFAS contamination and the development of analytical and risk assessment tools
Finish public comment period for biosolids risk assessment and determine path forward based on comments
Provide assistance to states and tribes on enforcement efforts
Review and evaluate any pending state air petitions
Resource and support investigations into violations to hold polluters accountable …
PFAS mechanism of toxicity might interest. Has it been elucidated?
So where are we going to put all our sludge (sh_t)? If it can't be spread on land then do we break in down with chemicals and dump into the ocean, put it into long term storage, fill up abandoned mines? You might label it as hazardous waste but we keep generating it and it has to go somewhere.