Johnny Vedmore had an emergency today so we had to postpone the show dealing with Epstein’s chronology, and how he became very important to some very important people over the years. We will air it sometime soon.

Thursday at 10 am EDT on CHD-TV will be a terrific interview where I ask Renaissance man Chris Martenson (you may know him at Peak Prosperity and Peak Financial Investing) about the Ukraine War, the Iran War, oil, gas, Venezuela, the Nordstream pipelines, the attacks on Russian infrastructure, and the closures of the two critical straits to get oil from the Gulf states to the rest of the world, among other things.