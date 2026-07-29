Epstein show today was delayed, but there will be an excellent CHD-TV show with Chris Martenson on Thursday... 25th anniversary of 9/11 coming up soon with 4 day conference in NYC, incl. James Corbett
And I will briefly talk about Dr. Fauci at the MAHA weekly meeting tomorrow
Johnny Vedmore had an emergency today so we had to postpone the show dealing with Epstein’s chronology, and how he became very important to some very important people over the years. We will air it sometime soon.
Thursday at 10 am EDT on CHD-TV will be a terrific interview where I ask Renaissance man Chris Martenson (you may know him at Peak Prosperity and Peak Financial Investing) about the Ukraine War, the Iran War, oil, gas, Venezuela, the Nordstream pipelines, the attacks on Russian infrastructure, and the closures of the two critical straits to get oil from the Gulf states to the rest of the world, among other things.
What does it all mean?
How does it fit together?
Who benefits?
Where is this going?
How will it affect next year’s global food supplies?
You will find his answers fascinating. And you will know how to prepare. The show is titled “Wars, food, and oil— connecting the geopolitical dots.”
Fauci will go before Rand Paul’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee tomorrow at 8:30 am. That is where you are supposed to be able to view it. Below is the same URL.
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/hearings/testimony-of-anthony-fauci/
I will speak at the MAHA Media Hub about Dr. Fauci for 5 minutes at around 4:38 pm tomorrow, Wednesday the 29th.
I will speak at the Brownstone event at Joel Salatin’s Polyface Farm the last weekend in August about the farming crisis.
I will speak on Sunday Sept. 13 at the 25th Aniversary of 9/11 in NYC at the Turning the Tide, 9/11 conference, which runs from 9/10-9/13. I’ll do 45 minutes on the anthrax letters and what they have meant for the present and our future. You will be impressed with the lineup:
I hope no one is eating when you mention Fauci
Meryl and Chris?! I’m ready!