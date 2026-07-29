Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
7h

I hope no one is eating when you mention Fauci

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Sarah Thompson's avatar
Sarah Thompson
7h

Meryl and Chris?! I’m ready!

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