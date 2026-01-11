Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl, please do not discount the fact that a majority of those being diagnosed with flu have received one or more of the death jab. They were poisoned by the lovely duo of corrupt big pharma and corrupt government agencies, acting as their marketing and enforcement divisions.

So all this talk of flu is idiotic. We just had years of this mass poisoning and we are being programmed to believe there is another boggy man virus seeking us out to harm us.

Let's flush the entire narrative down the toilet where it belongs, along with the criminals of the death cult that create this repetitive scam.

Dag Waddell
Demographics as we move forward plays into the fear-mongers hand. As a larger portion of the population is over 80 there will naturally be higher flu mortality rates overall. This will happen even if there is no change within each age cohort. Public health knows how to manipulate statistic to fit whatever it is they are selling.

