Here Escape Key lays out the very basic architecture of the financial control system that was developed by Jeffrey Epstein and others in his network, and which is being rolled out to the world country by country. Thank goodness for people like Escape Key’s author, who can absorb massive quantities of material, translate the gobbeldygook, make sense of the Epstein letters—and paint a coherent whole of what they really mean. I’ve pulled excerpts from his latest piece below.

… The first layer is blended finance: public money absorbs the risk while private capital sits on top, protected. The Edmond de Rothschild group set up the Moringa Fund in 2010 as an early vehicle24. India’s Aadhaar programme — biometric digital identity linked to financial services — was confirmed operational at a summit at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in September 2013, when Barak reported that ‘the pilot test in India succeeded’25. Blended Finance Epstein II The second is impact investing: capital that must demonstrate measurable outcomes against defined social or environmental criteria — the layer the Clintons helped launch through the institutions listed above, with the Rockefeller Foundation having coined the term in 200726. The third is stranded assets: the inverse of impact investing, preventing capital from flowing to unapproved purposes. This is the revaluation mechanism Epstein describes to Bannon — an external authority changes how assets are valued, capital moves, and the owner has no appeal — but systematised through seven private forums at Waddesdon Manor, the Rothschild estate in Buckinghamshire, between 2014 and 2018. The forums fed the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, which fed the Network for Greening the Financial System, which calibrates capital requirements through the BIS and Basel 3.1. The forum proceedings admit they knew democratic legislation was the proper route, but they proceeded through [undemocratic] regulation anyway. Stranded Assets Basel 3.1 The fourth is the programmable currency itself: money that checks every transaction against compliance criteria at the moment it occurs. Epstein described it to Richard Branson as a currency like airline miles or special drawing rights, but for social good — conditional, programmable, purpose-bound27. Together, blended finance provides the mechanism, impact investing provides the objective, stranded assets provides the constraint, and the social good currency provides enforcement at every individual transaction. Epstein told Bannon that Clinton’s mistake was inserting politics into finance, but the documents show the Clintons helped build the architecture…

What about cryptocurrencies? Catherine Austin Fitts thought private cryptocurrencies were initially encouraged to help prototype the method, using private funds and many brains, and then later, the private cryptos were slammed by the government which wanted a monopoly on the method.

… The emails show what Epstein wanted the access for. He argued that undocumented Bitcoin transactions posed a ‘systemic risk’32, called for stronger data collection on wallet transfers, proposed reporting structures for exchanges, and criticised Facebook’s Libra project while calling for global coordination on digital asset regulation. He was pushing for the regulatory conditions that would make decentralised crypto institutionally difficult to hold — clearing the field for the programmable, state-controlled alternative that his research programme was building through the MIT Digital Currency Initiative and Virza’s zero-knowledge proof work. Gensler, who had discussed digital currencies with Epstein through Summers in May 2018, went on to deliver the enforcement side of this agenda as SEC Chair from 2021 to 2025 — filing actions against Coinbase, Binance, Ripple, and dozens of other decentralised crypto platforms33. Simultaneously, Epstein was exploring crypto as infrastructure for Bannon’s own political movement. ‘I need to understand flow of funds’, he wrote3435, adding there would be ‘money needed for think tank, for ads, for policy meetings’36. He proposed cryptocurrency as an option and encouraged Bannon to study blockchain. Bannon agreed3738: ‘crypto is the currency, blockchain is the equivalent of internet 2.0’.

They didn’t just invent these systems. Epstein used his connections to roll them out and impose them on populations, as India suddenly forced its population to go digital, for example.

…The deployment pipeline extended well beyond Bannon. In 2013, Epstein had emailed a senior Russian official connected to one of Putin’s oligarchs, arguing that Russia could ‘leapfrog the global community by reinventing the financial system of the 21st century’40. In October 2016, he pitched a Sharia-compliant digital currency41 to a Saudi royal court adviser. The same architecture was being offered to Russia, the Gulf, India (through Aadhaar), Mongolia (present at the September 2013 summit42), and the European populist right (through Bannon) — each pitch tailored to the recipient, each leading to the same destination….

Why did Epstein care about the soul?

… When Epstein talks about the soul, he is describing the same problem he funded researchers to solve: how to make a population accept material constraints. The programmable currency restricts economic freedom. Material accumulation is penalised through carbon pricing, stranded asset write-downs, and conditional transaction rules. If the public experiences this as deprivation, the system faces democratic resistance. If it experiences it as purpose — as spiritual fulfilment, as participation in the common good — the system is accepted voluntarily.

No wonder there was so much effort put forward to make children feel guilty about what they had and who they were, and to elevate virtue signalling as the highest good. Making the population feel ashamed would force them to expiate their sins, to pay penance—and so being poor would be practically desirable.