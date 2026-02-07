This is such a huge subject and is so well-documented, it is difficult to actually describe the piece or what Mr. Epstein apparently accomplished. How did one person do what Epstein apparently did, especially when he came from nothing? He is a different version of Maurice Strong or Henry Kissinger, larger than life, with a finger in many, many pies, and the ability to effect major policies in many nations, and use multinational organizations to craft world governance.

Escape Key reveals the unthinkable. Hugely influential people like the UK’s Peter Mandelson and the US’ Kathryn Ruemmler, now General Counsel of Goldman-Sachs, once Obama’s candidate for Attorney General, kowtowed to Epstein. So did Steve Bannon. After he was a convicted pedophile.

His conviction does not seem to have affected his masterful work managing a network of movers and shakers, most of whom paid him for his services, or were themselves paid. Prince Andrew was nothing. Larry Summers was something. MIT professors who helped design the financial architecture sought by Epstein were something.

Ghislaine, who remembers nothing and was personally debriefed in jail by Todd Blanche, currently the Justice Department’s principal Deputy AG, was supposed to be managing college dropout Epstein, some said. Not so. This piece reveals through screenshots and carefully cited text, that Epstein was the genius at the center of a very complex spider web. Epstein was managing the build-out of the systems needed, under the guise of climate change and sustainable development, to control the world, annihilate financial privacy and steal our money.

It will take you at least an hour to read this article, but it will be an hour very well spent. I did not understand many of the details. But the scope of this operation is breathtaking.

We are very fortunate that Escape Key is a genius who does understand these systems and was able to scrape the Epstein files, knowing what he already knew about the the Truman show we live in, and create this synopsis of what Jeffrey Epstein was really doing with most of his time and energy. The girls, horrible as that story is, are probably being used as a deliberate distraction to hide the really important story.

Here it is:

and some teasers:

The one thing he was not allowed to do was cooperate?

Epstein worked on all the following:

Is the Jeffrey Epstein file going to be the nail in the coffin of Sustainable Development, the UN’s new financial architecture, blended finance, and all that jazz?