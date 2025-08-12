AUG 11, 2025

This essay could be about any one of a number of nations. But as a case study, I selected what is supposed to be one of the happiest countries on Earth — Denmark.

Because if you're a Danish farmer, happiness is in short supply these days.

While the world focuses on alleged 'far-right' movements across Europe, something more sinister is brewing in the home of Lego, Carlsberg and Hans Christian Andersen. Under the cover of environmental protection, the government is planning to confiscate huge chunks of farmland and destroy the agricultural industry that feeds the nation.

This is not ‘conspiracy theory’. It's all documented in obscure official government reports — reports that somehow ‘forgot’ to ask the farmers what they think about being put out of business.

The 30% Target Nobody Talks About

In 2022, world leaders signed the Convention on Biological Diversity Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, an agreement which commits countries to 'protect' 30% of all land and sea by 2030. But what 'protect' actually means is taking land away from the people who use it productively and placing it in ‘biodiversity reserves’ or similar programmes.

The Netherlands feels the pain already. Dutch farmers have been protesting for years because their government needs to seize 3.5% land territory to hit their 30% target. But Denmark has a much bigger problem — they need another 15% of the entire country.

That's roughly the size of Yorkshire — or the equivalent of Delaware and Rhode Island combined — that has to be taken out of productive use. And guess where most of it's coming from?

Farmland.

The Report That Farmers Weren't Invited To Write

The Danish government recently published a 'Roadmap for Sustainable Transformation of the Danish Agri-Food Systems', bureaucrat-speak for 'how we're going to revolutionise farming'. Yet, of the 294 contributors to this agricultural roadmap, only three supposedly represented farming — and none were actual farmers. The rest? Academics, bureaucrats, ‘experts’ associated with global NGOs, and corporate consultants — the sort of people who've never grown a potato but are certain they know how farming should work.

… like writing a manual for brain surgery and ‘forgetting’ to invite any brain surgeons.

The Impossible Math

The plan further demands that Denmark cut greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. However, Denmark has already cut emissions by an impressive 50-55%, yet they are still to find another 15-20% of their 1990 total.

To put that in perspective, Denmark would need to cut current emissions by another 33-40% in just six years. The report cheerfully suggests this will happen — while simultaneously making Danish businesses ‘more competitive’.

According to the government's own figures, agriculture currently produces 22% of Denmark's emissions. So naturally, farmers are in the crosshairs.

The plan calls for:

Massive livestock reductions , starting with cattle (even though pig farming is actually Denmark's biggest agricultural export)

Converting 50% of farmland to ' perennial cropping ' — basically fruit and nut trees that produce far less food than grain crops

Turning 250,000 hectares of farmland into wetlands — that's 10% of all agricultural land gone

Cutting pesticide use by 90% , which will devastate crop yields

Eliminating most fertiliser use, making intensive agriculture impossible

Even though magical new farming technology promises to boost productivity by 50% (though this technology doesn’t actually exist), losing more than half your effective farmland and most of your tools would still mean massive food shortages, leading to colossal price increases in the supermarkets.

The Energy Shell Game

But wait, there’s more. Denmark's environmental plan is built on an elaborate shell game that would make a con artist blush. Many Danish homes used to be heated by 'district heating' — essentially recycled hot water from coal power plants, which is actually quite efficient. But Denmark just shut down its last coal plant in August 2024.

So how is that heating replaced? Well, for that they came up with quite a brilliant plan, the academics have truly thought ‘out of the box’ here. They pump seawater through giant electric heaters or alternatively, they heat it through the burning of ‘green’ wood pellets.

Let’s get this straight: Denmark seek to replace efficient waste heat from power generation with energy-intensive electric induction heating, while simultaneously demanding that everyone switch to electric cars and electric transport. And they do all of this… while shutting down power plants.

The result? Electricity demand soars just as electricity generation capacity disappears. Denmark already has some of the highest electricity prices in the world. This plan will gradually make energy poverty universal. But, sure, the nation is famous for those occasional days where wind produce enough electricity to export.

But what happens when the wind stops blowing?

Who's Really in Charge?

The agricultural transformation is being overseen by an organisation called SEGES, which calls itself an 'innovation company.' SEGES has helpfully calculated that Danish taxpayers need to hand over £250 million annually to fund this ‘agricultural revolution’.

SEGES promises that this will somehow create 'job neutrality' — no jobs will allegedly be lost as farming is dismantled — the same kind of economic fantasy that promised redundant coal miners lucrative careers as computer programmers.

When the fantasy falls apart and farming collapses, will SEGES be held responsible? Of course not. Like all technocratic organisations, they'll have moved on to the next lucrative 'sustainability' project, paid for by the Danish taxpayer, which magically will align with the latest noise out of, say, the unaccountable technocrats at the IUCN.

The License to Operate

In the bureaucratic language a chilling phrase is hiding: farmers will soon need a 'license to operate'. In other words, unelected bureaucrats will decide who's allowed to farm — and who isn't.

This isn't regulation — it's the end of property rights. Imagine needing government permission to grow food on your own land, issued by academics who've never worked a day on a farm.

It frankly reads as though its straight out of the Soviet Union.

Yet, what's happening in Denmark isn't unique. The same 30% land grab is being pushed worldwide by the IUCN and others under the banner of 'biodiversity protection'. The Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, Canada — farmer protests are breaking out everywhere for the same reason. And the pattern is always identical:

International bodies set impossible technocratic environmental targets National governments adopt them without public debate Academic consultants design implementation plans Farmers are excluded from the process The media portrays any resistance as 'far-right extremism' Rural communities are destroyed in the name of ‘saving the planet’

The Danish Example

Denmark's recent history shows how this template works in practice. During the COVID panic, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen unilaterally ordered the slaughter of Denmark's entire mink industry — worth billions and employing thousands — based on nothing more than a hunch that minks might affect vaccine efficacy.

When investigators later looked into this claim, they found:

No solid evidence minks posed any risk

The decision violated Danish law

The Prime Minister had no authority to make such an order

What happened to Frederiksen? Nothing. Her cronies cleared her of wrongdoing, who in turn cleared one another — peak corruption for a small nation known for its efficiency and political stability, all while some mink farmers still wait for promised compensation. Denmark's once world-leading mink industry is now gone — possibly forever — because there’s no political will to conclude the affair, meaning mink farming cannot resume. It’s all in all pretty shocking given the nation isn’t traditionally known for insidious corruption.

Ergo, if they can destroy an entire industry on a whim during an alleged 'health emergency', what makes you think they won't do the same to farming during a future alleged 'climate emergency'?

A Bug Story

But the government's plan doesn't just destroy traditional agriculture — it outlines what will replace it. The roadmap enthusiastically promotes:

Lab-grown 'cellular meat'

Artificial milk from bacteria

Insect protein for human consumption

Synthetic foods created from microorganisms

This is not a joke. Danish taxpayers are funding research into feeding their children processed insects while productive farmland is turned into 'biodiversity reserves'.

The 294 academics and consultants who designed this plan should be the first to live on their insect-based diet.

Let them feed it to their own families before forcing it on everyone else. If they refuse, why should anyone accept their trash credentials?

The Land Grab Endgame

The environmental narrative is a smokescreen for the largest land grab in modern history. Once farmland is designated as 'protected biodiversity areas', it becomes managed by international organisations such as the Conservation Foundation, the Nature Conservancy, IUCN fronts, and financial institutions such as the World Bank and the GEF rather than local communities.

These lands are then handed over to international organisations like UNESCO, and inserted into programmes like their Biosphere Reserves. Then corporations create ‘ecosystem service’ money-making schemes around them — such as selling services extracted from nature such as timber, carbon credits and nature tourism.

When these schemes need funding, governments step in with taxpayer money to reduce the risk for private investors via ‘blended finance’, structured by the Global Environment Facility (GEF). If the investments fail, taxpayers lose their money. If they succeed, the corporations keep the profits.

Eventually, these companies sell shares in ‘ecosystem service’ leases (such as carbon credits) on the stock market via ‘Natural Asset Companies’. Your local countryside becomes a commodity owned by shareholders who've never set foot on it.

It’s an overall move which will see carbon offset pricing explode, leading to yet more price increases for the farmers… and the people, trying to keep their homes warm during winter.

This is a way to quietly financialise nature itself, turning the countryside into a commodity traded on global markets. They’re not telling you what they’re truly up to, probably because they have deep-seated allergies… primarily to honesty, accountability, and shouldering full responsibility for what they seek to achieve… and the impact on those little people whose lives they couldn’t possible care less about.

Besides, the 30% target is just the beginning. The same environmental groups are already pushing for 'Nature Needs Half' — grabbing 50% of all land. After that, why not 80% or even 100%? Their greed clearly knows no bounds.

A full 20-step primer relating to this mechanism enabling outright fraud and egregious theft of third world prime lands is outlined through ‘The Public-Private Partnership’.

The Death of Free Speech

Mette Frederiksen’s (the present Prime Minister of Denmark) contempt for democratic principles extends beyond agriculture and industry. Denmark was once famous for defending free speech — not least during the 2005 cartoon crisis, when Jyllands-Posten published cartoons of Muhammad that sparked global outrage. Back then Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen refused to apologise or censor the newspaper, declaring it a matter of fundamental free speech principles — even as Danish embassies were attacked across the Middle East.

But in 2023, that same tradition was quietly abandoned. Frederiksen's government criminalised 'insulting other cultures and religions', despite clear majority opposition from Danish voters. The woman who destroyed an entire industry on a whim also decided that centuries of liberal free speech tradition had to go. Once again, the political establishment ignored what the people wanted and did what international groupthink demanded.

When politicians can destroy industries, confiscate land, and criminalise speech — all while ignoring voter wishes — you no longer live in a democracy.

You live under the rule of people who consider your opinions irrelevant.

The Corruption Connection

None of this is happening by accident. The same foundations and organisations promoting this agenda in Denmark are pushing identical policies worldwide. The Rockefeller Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Gates Foundation, and others fund the academic institutions, environmental groups, and consulting firms that design these policies.

It's a self-reinforcing system: foundations fund studies that recommend policies that enrich the same foundations and their ‘altruistic’ founders. Meanwhile, national governments implement plans designed by foreign-funded academics who will neverface the consequences of their recommendations, nor even have their allegedcredentials impacted by their chronology of spectacular disaster.

What's Really at Stake

This case study focused on Denmark, but it travels far beyond what’s frequently considered ‘the happiest nation on Earth’ — or even farming itself. This is ultimately about whether democratic nations will be governed by elected representatives or by an international class of unaccountable technocrats.

When academic consultants can override farmers on farming, health bureaucrats can override doctors on medicine, and climate scientists can override engineers on energy — you no longer live in a democracy.

You live in a technocracy where academia plot, experts rule — and voters are irrelevant.

The agricultural transformation is just the latest front in this quiet revolution. If they can starve you into compliance, every other freedom becomes meaningless.

Danish Resistance

The fat lady is yet to sing — there's still hope. In 1992, Danish voters rejected the Maastricht Treaty that created the European Union. The political establishment was furious, but the people rejected giving up sovereignty. That same year, Denmark's football team came from nowhere to win the European Championship as rank outsiders. On occasion, David does indeed beat Goliath.

The real question is whether enough people will wake up before it's too late. The window is closing fast — but it's not yet closed.

Danish (and Dutch, German, British, Italian, Australian, …) farmers need support, but more than that — people everywhere need to understand what's being done in their name. The great land grab is coming to your country next, dressed up in the same do-good environmental language and pushed by the same NGO-academic-corporate alliance, making claims of ‘EcoCide’ and ‘environmental justice’ backed by nothing but hot air, deeply flawed ‘black box’ global modelling, Marxists in academia, and outright threats by international organisations claiming to stand up for ‘social justice’, ‘human rights’ and ‘the well-being of all’… though the latter is to be understood through the lens of the human collective — it’s certainly not about the individual.

The people conspiring — the politicians, the academics, the NGOs and their ‘expert’ class such as their local division of the IUCN, Dansk Naturfredningsforening (DN) — need to be confronted. When I personally challenged the press secretary of DN on Twitter, he casually refused to serve in his most basic job capacity: answer questions, thus revealing himself to be a press secretary of the breathtakingly corrupt sort we’ve grown all but accustomed to. Expressly the kind that deserves confronting because he knowingly work to cover for a crime syndicate.

That isn’t an advocacy of crime — certainly not. It simply means spreading the word, and letting those conspiring know that we’re fully aware of what they’re up to, and their many lies told on our journey here. These people thrive in the shadows, but their plans come to nothing once put out in the open to public debate.

The choice is simple: resist now while you still can, or accept a future where bureaucrats control what you eat, where you live, and how you heat your home.