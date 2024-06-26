Europe has been working on creating multiple hate speech crimes since 2021
Just so you know what is coming down the pike elsewhere if we let it
https://commission.europa.eu/strategy-and-policy/policies/justice-and-fundamental-rights/combatting-discrimination/racism-and-xenophobia/extending-eu-crimes-hate-speech-and-hate-crime_en
The Commission considers that hate speech and hate crime are particularly serious crimes because of their harmful impacts on fundamental rights, on the individuals and on society at large, undermining the foundations of the EU.
Turning themselves inside out again: Censorship protects fundamental rights!
Go to the website above to download the document below
Canada is already working on the Online Harms Act. "Hate speech" censorship to keep kids safe, of course.