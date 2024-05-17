EU Big Brother is Watching News of Fico Assassination Attempt
According to a report this morning in BNN Bloomberg: The European Commission said it’s “actively monitoring” the spread of fake news about Wednesday’s shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and warned it can slap Big Tech platforms with fines for failing to tackle disinformation…
John Leake
Wow. More clowns just keep coming out of that car.
The circus can't go on forever.
Talk about nipping the reporting of this in the bud! How many times can you say, “He was shot. They caught the guy.”