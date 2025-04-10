Europe comprises 53 countries, while the EU comprises 30 countries. Each reports measles separately.

The whole of Europe reported 127,350 measles cases and 38 deaths last year—1 death per 3,351 measles cases, or a little bit more than the 1 in 4,000 I told you reportedly occurred in the US during the 1940s and 50s.

The European Union/European Economic Area data were reported by the ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) as 32,265 cases and 19 deaths, or 1 death per 1,698 measles cases.

The above numbers come from Google’s AI, Gemini. However, it could not find anywhere (during an involved query that took it to all major databases) the statistics on how many of the European cases developed measles-associated encephalitis.