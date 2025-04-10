European measles 2024: 127,350 cases, 38 deaths
The most cases in 27 years. The death rates are comparable to what was seen in the US 75 years ago.
Europe comprises 53 countries, while the EU comprises 30 countries. Each reports measles separately.
The whole of Europe reported 127,350 measles cases and 38 deaths last year—1 death per 3,351 measles cases, or a little bit more than the 1 in 4,000 I told you reportedly occurred in the US during the 1940s and 50s.
The European Union/European Economic Area data were reported by the ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) as 32,265 cases and 19 deaths, or 1 death per 1,698 measles cases.
The above numbers come from Google’s AI, Gemini. However, it could not find anywhere (during an involved query that took it to all major databases) the statistics on how many of the European cases developed measles-associated encephalitis.
Four million children are born in the US yearly.
If we stopped vaccinating for measles and we had 4 million measles cases per year in the US, we could expect to see 1,000-2,000 measles-related deaths yearly, based on modern European numbers. We would also see an unknown amount of mental impairments due to measles-associated encephalitis.
We would probably stop seeing several thousand or tens of thousands of measles vaccine-associated autism cases.
I would like to see the real proof that measles was the direct cause of any deaths.
The measles virus also hangs around, Rust said. So if someone comes into a room where a person with measles coughed 90 minutes earlier, infection is still likely. The incubation period can be 10 to 14 days before the symptoms (fever, coughing, runny nose, rash) occur, so an infected person is often unaware. Infected people can spread the disease four days before the rash appears.
Measles is extremely contagious.
“Most viruses don’t linger in the air for hours after somebody has coughed or sneezed, measles does and measles is easy to catch, and it can be difficult to spot in its early stages. The first symptoms don’t appear until 11-12 days after exposure and can be easy to dismiss. Patients may think they just have a regular cold or flu.
How Do Measles Symptoms Progress?
By the time the itchy, painful measles rash appears, other symptoms might be escalating. “For most people who get measles, it’s a fairly significant illness,” Orenstein said. “It’s not trivial.”
Measles can cause a fever of 104 or 105 °F, intense cough, ear infections, diarrhea, and pneumonia that requires hospitalization. “As the virus spreads throughout the whole body, it certainly has a predilection that it likes to cause inflammation throughout the lining of the lungs,” said Conway.
The virus can also infect the central nervous system. About 1 in 1000 children with measles develop encephalitis, or swelling in the brain. “They have a rip-roaring headache — it’s almost like having meningitis,” said Conway. “Some will even get neurologically impacted to the point where they’re confused or almost nonresponsive.” Severe cases can cause permanent hearing loss or intellectual disability.
Then, there’s the worst-case scenario: 1 to 3 of every 1000 infections causes death.
There’s no antiviral medication for measles. Healthcare providers can only provide supportive care, like intravenous fluids for dehydration or vitamin A to support depleted immune function.
Even people who fully recover can struggle for a long time, said Conway, who has treated children with measles in the United States and abroad.
“These little kids just cry for days,” said Conway. “Every kid I’ve ever seen, they’re just miserable. They gradually recover, but they take a pretty big hit, and then their nutrition is down for a while because they don’t eat and drink very well. The GI [gastrointestinal] tract is a mess. Their lungs are a mess. And so the recovery is, for many of these kids, a couple of months.”
Adults can be affected too. “Measles can easily become a severe illness to anybody, especially those who are considered high risk of contracting the illness, like healthcare workers, pregnant individuals, and those with immunocompromised systems,” said Blutinger.
Measles kills immune cells and causes lasting damage. “Another risk is what’s called post-measles immune amnesia,” said James D. Cherry, MD, MSc, a distinguished professor of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles. “When you have measles, you’re more susceptible to other infectious diseases for a period of up to 5 years.”
Most people infected with the Polio virus don’t have symptoms, but those who do often have flu-like symptoms such as a fever, fatigue, nausea, and headaches. Some get meningitis, an infection of the covering of the brain and/or spinal cord; others became paralyzed. Some need a ventilator to help them breathe. In the most severe cases, polio can be fatal.
Mumps is a viral disease affecting the salivary glands that can be serious. It’s spread by contact with saliva or respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, shares items with saliva on them (such as water bottles), or is in close contact with others.
The symptoms – painful swelling of the jaw, a fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, and headaches – can take two to four weeks to show up. Most people recover within about two weeks, but a serious potential complication is brain inflammation.
While rubella, or German measles, is typically less severe than measles in children, it poses a serious danger to pregnant women, Moody said. Getting it during pregnancy raises the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, and delivering a baby with birth defects.
He understands the frustration of people who skip the influenza vaccine, noting that the annual vaccine doesn’t always match the virus strains that surface during the season
Medscape
Of course, after Moderna's Covid-19 virus patented in 2013, we know we can trust vaccines, so vaccines is one option. Herd immunity is a joke, because animals are not vaccinated and they can catch, carry and infect any other species with a viral infection, so I don't buy that one.
My suggestion with vaccines as a very last resort: Mix one heaped teaspoon of salt in a mug of warm water. Go into your bathroom and swallow two mouthfuls to sort out anything which has got down there, then cup a hand, pour some of the mix into your cupped hand and sniff or snort the remaining mugful up your nose, in stages until all is gone.
If you have a burning sensation you have a virus and the salt water is killing the virus infection in your head.
It will burn for a few minutes (but won't hurt you otherwise) and then the pain will go away, so when it does, take some toilet paper off the toilet roll and blow your nose out in it, then flush that away, washing your hands afterwards.
Do this simple cure 3 times a day, or more often for a quicker result, until when you flush, it feels like you are flushing with plain water and no pain is felt - job done.
I have been doing this simple cure for over 35 years and in that time I have never been ill from any virus or more lately, being shedded on by the vaccinated who now make up 97% of the population here, so we are told.
The salt water goes throughout your nasal passages, behind your eyes, ears, brain bulb brain stem - where for my money, Long Covid likes to stay and when you get an infection in your head, there is nothing to stop it becoming, for the sake of example, Covid, the disease, which flows down into your body in the one liter of snot or mucus our head produces daily, the engine oil of your body - if flows down the back of your neck unnoticed because it is and always has been a lifetime thing - the top of your throat is at a point half way up your ears and not at mouth level, as you will quickly discover with my free salt water cure.
I've never had a vaccine because I've never needed one, in other words, why reinvent the wheel when you have an unbeatable wheel to run with, in the first place?
With kids, make up a mix and fill a syringe with the solution (without the needle) and inject a full syringe up both nostrils while your kid is laying down on their back, face up. Any sore or burning sensation, they have a virus, so repeat 3 times daily until soreness goes away, but following the adult directions, as above.
Stay Safe.
Of course, if you don't believe in viruses, then you can't catch a virus infection, can you?
Reading what I've just posted, I thought I'd give myself my own quick cure which took about 5 minutes tops to make and do - and I'm pleased I did, because guess what - I'm clear, but that just goes to show, anyone can do it on a daily basis until the "epidemic" is passed and we don't have to do my free salt water cure anymore.