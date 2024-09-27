Share this postEvents to know aboutmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEvents to know aboutMeryl NassSep 27, 202462Share this postEvents to know aboutmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareThis one can still be viewed online, aboveBelow: this is where I was at last Saturdaye62Share this postEvents to know aboutmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6SharePreviousNext
RESCUE THE REPUBLIC Join us 29 September 2024 - 12PM-7PM
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Our Republic is under attack by a conglomerate of industrial complexes.
IT’S TIME TO RESCUE THE REPUBLIC
We need YOU to join the resistance. Together, we can restore the values that make our Republic and the Western world so beautiful and worth preserving.
https://jointheresistance.org/
---
RescueTheRepublic @RescueRepublic - It's our time.
We must unite. It's time to RESCUE THE REPUBLIC.
Join us in Washington D.C on 9/29/24
https://x.com/RescueRepublic
https://rumble.com/c/RescueTheRepublic/livestreams
God bless you Meryl for keeping us all up-to-date on all these critically important events! You rock! ❣️❣️