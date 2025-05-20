Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterEveryone else is wrong: the Pandemic Treaty "vote" is Tuesday May 20th. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreEveryone else is wrong: the Pandemic Treaty "vote" is Tuesday May 20th. Today's vote was simply to move the treaty to a full vote of the World Health Assembly, which is happening tomorrow. eom.Meryl NassMay 20, 202559Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterEveryone else is wrong: the Pandemic Treaty "vote" is Tuesday May 20th. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore94Share59Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterEveryone else is wrong: the Pandemic Treaty "vote" is Tuesday May 20th. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore94SharePrevious
GOD Help all to survive thrive the Evil
Good lord. Let sane minds prevail.