Meryl Nass
Sep 23, 2025

Here they are:
https://reclaimthenet.org/google-admits-biden-white-house-pressured-youtube-censorship
https://reclaimthenet.org/tracked-526-times-without-a-warrant-or-a-reason
Fl0ck cams jointly with home depot and lowe’s reporting ALL who pass the data collection camz to ICE.
Apparently the fl0ck cams are at these places to report to ice and who knows what other govt agency. In Scottsdale, AZ The HD at 90th and Shea has one each at the closest entrance/exit points for HD, currently further down none.
Wondering if auto insurance companies are tapping into flo to collect driving data for their insured?
Wondering how long before these fed agencies collection becomes part of our carbon footprint and social credit scores.
12 Aug 2025
Home Depot, ICE, and Flock form Evil Public/Private Partnership
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2025/8/12/2338045/-Home-Depot-ICE-and-Flock-form-Evil-Public-Private-Partnership
06 Aug 2025
Home Depot and Lowe's Share Data From Hundreds of AI Cameras With Cops | Ban The Cams! End Red Light Camera and Speed Camera Abuse
https://banthecams.org/posts/2025/08/06/home-depot-flock/
