Evidence emerges that a placebo or less toxic COVID vaccine may have been used in some states or for some politicians
Here is the blown-up chart, which reveals that in states with the highest rates of COVID vaccination, the rate of adverse events reported to VAERS was significantly lower than expected, compared to other states. These states included all of New England, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Washington state. All happen to be blue except purple NH.
In New Zealand, epidemiologist Barry White, working for the public health department, blew the whistle on large numbers of deaths occurring immediately after COVID vaccinations. He has been hounded and charged with crimes ever since, and remains in legal jeopardy, with a trial coming up.
What he discovered is that the lowest rate of adverse events reported to the health system in New Zealand occurred right where Parliament was located in New Zealand.
Both these datasets suggest that politicians may have received safer vaccine batches than your average Joe.
I kept my health and lost my job. I still have my health. Life's funny sometimes.
I am in Florida and got two shots of pfizer in my nursing program. Never any issues. The numbers associated with them, there werent any adverse events either.
Also never tested positive or had covid. I did take a ton of supplements however. But did that long before covid.
We just ramped up the antiviral herbs, ate low carb, and took up running. All in all, I honestly think both mine were the saline. So far so good. Grateful 🙏