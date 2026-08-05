Here is the blown-up chart, which reveals that in states with the highest rates of COVID vaccination, the rate of adverse events reported to VAERS was significantly lower than expected, compared to other states. These states included all of New England, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Washington state. All happen to be blue except purple NH.

In New Zealand, epidemiologist Barry White, working for the public health department, blew the whistle on large numbers of deaths occurring immediately after COVID vaccinations. He has been hounded and charged with crimes ever since, and remains in legal jeopardy, with a trial coming up.

What he discovered is that the lowest rate of adverse events reported to the health system in New Zealand occurred right where Parliament was located in New Zealand.

Both these datasets suggest that politicians may have received safer vaccine batches than your average Joe.