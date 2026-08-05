Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
10h

I kept my health and lost my job. I still have my health. Life's funny sometimes.

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Rain11's avatar
Rain11
10hEdited

I am in Florida and got two shots of pfizer in my nursing program. Never any issues. The numbers associated with them, there werent any adverse events either.

Also never tested positive or had covid. I did take a ton of supplements however. But did that long before covid.

We just ramped up the antiviral herbs, ate low carb, and took up running. All in all, I honestly think both mine were the saline. So far so good. Grateful 🙏

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