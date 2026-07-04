Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Fred Jewett's avatar
Fred Jewett
4h

Thankyou for exposing one of the mysteries that has bothered me throughout the Pandemic. Why and how were great doctors discredited and have their licensed revoked for exposing the vaccine scam. Thankyou for discovering some of the mechanisms.

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nancy barker's avatar
nancy barker
2h

I couldn't bring myself to click "like" on this.

Please keep exposing the rats and maybe they will follow the Pied Piper off the cliff into the raging waters below.

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