Read the statement below. It states clearly that no emergency is needed to issue an EUA. I have explained this before. You only need the potential for an emergency.

Note that a potential H7N9 emergency is still extant—it never got revoked, even though it has been over 7 years since there was an H7N9 outbreak in the US (which never affected a single person).

“Note that issuance of this EUA does NOT indicate that an actual public health emergency exists in the United States. Distribution of diagnostic test kits domestically is a preparedness measure. For information on the latest available FDA H7 molecular assays via EUA, see the FDA website. These EUAs will cease to be effective when the declaration of emergency is terminated under section 564(b)(2) of the Act or when the EUA is revoked under section 564(g) of the Act.”

https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/php/severe-potential/h7n9-testing-laboratories.html

WHAT DOES ALL THIS MEAN? It means the PREP Act allows the US government to roll out any test, mask, drug, vaccine, ventilator or any other medical product it likes as an EUA on the basis of an invisible emergency that can go on forever.

This is a trick to get unlicensed or unlicensable (because they are not actually safe or effective) products into the population. The public still pays for them through its taxes, even though they allegedly receive the product for “free.” We must get this law revoked. Or amended. No potential emergencies. A high level of scrutiny as soon as the EUA product is rolled out, with a serious review to be done very quickly. Or better yet, a reasonable degree of testing must be required before rolling out unlicensed products.

We also need a law establishing a false review to be scientific misconduct (as well as other forms of scientific misconduct) and it must be a felony crime, so that doctors will be afraid of losing their medical license if they participate in false product reviews.