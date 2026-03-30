Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
4h

Iranian girls killed by ‘double-tap’ strikes on Minab school

¨Two strikes on the same target are often characterised as “double-tap” strikes, particularly if there is a brief pause between them and medics and other civilians arriving at the scene are killed in the follow-up attack.

Since the US and Israel launched a war on Iran on Saturday, some Iranians have reported attacks that resembled double-tap strikes.

Double-tap strike” is an informal term for a tactic that is a war crime. It appears to have been previously used by Israel in Gaza and the US in the Caribbean as recently as last year...¨

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/exclusive-iranian-girls-killed-double-tap-strikes-minab-school

Reply
Share
2 replies
Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
5h

By the way: Israel's Founder's Grandson “This is the end of Israel” w. Miko Peled

¨In this episode we interview Miko Peled, son of Israeli General Matti Peled, born into the heart of Israel's Zionist military elite. He says what most are too afraid to say: Zionism is antisemitism, what the true foundation of Israel is, and how the one-state solution is the best option. Miko's family signed Israel's Declaration of Independence. His father was a decorated IDF General. His niece was killed in a Palestinian suicide bombing. And yet, Miko Peled became one of the most fearless voices for Palestinian rights in the world. That's what makes this conversation unlike anything else you'll find.¨

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0OyE1idhGA

Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture