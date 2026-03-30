Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸@jacksonhinklle
🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 BREAKING: Former CIA officer Josephine Gillio said"In Iran, 165 innocent little girls were killed by American Tomahawk missiles fired from destroyers."
"I can say this as a former officer, 'We Are The Terrorists'."
3:00 PM · Mar 29, 2026 · 776K Views
484 Replies · 15K Reposts · 49.3K Likes
Iranian girls killed by ‘double-tap’ strikes on Minab school
¨Two strikes on the same target are often characterised as “double-tap” strikes, particularly if there is a brief pause between them and medics and other civilians arriving at the scene are killed in the follow-up attack.
Since the US and Israel launched a war on Iran on Saturday, some Iranians have reported attacks that resembled double-tap strikes.
Double-tap strike” is an informal term for a tactic that is a war crime. It appears to have been previously used by Israel in Gaza and the US in the Caribbean as recently as last year...¨
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/exclusive-iranian-girls-killed-double-tap-strikes-minab-school
By the way: Israel's Founder's Grandson “This is the end of Israel” w. Miko Peled
¨In this episode we interview Miko Peled, son of Israeli General Matti Peled, born into the heart of Israel's Zionist military elite. He says what most are too afraid to say: Zionism is antisemitism, what the true foundation of Israel is, and how the one-state solution is the best option. Miko's family signed Israel's Declaration of Independence. His father was a decorated IDF General. His niece was killed in a Palestinian suicide bombing. And yet, Miko Peled became one of the most fearless voices for Palestinian rights in the world. That's what makes this conversation unlike anything else you'll find.¨
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0OyE1idhGA