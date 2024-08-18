Share this post*Excellent* 13 minute compilation: Who Controls the USA?merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther*Excellent* 13 minute compilation: Who Controls the USA?Please go to twitter to watch the videoMeryl NassAug 18, 202470Share this post*Excellent* 13 minute compilation: Who Controls the USA?merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther34Sharehttps://x.com/MEtirol/status/175963544860169845870Share this post*Excellent* 13 minute compilation: Who Controls the USA?merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther34SharePreviousNext
Essentially everything Eisenhower warned us about has come to fruition. Industrial Complexes infest every imaginable crack and crevice on the planet. The Guilded Age time frame handed those who were paying attention not so subtle clues: "This is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people no longer. It is a government of corporations, by corporations, and for corporations." - President Rutherford B Hayes, 1888.<<This on steroids today. We've been asleep at the wheel for decades.
President Kennedy tried to warn us. President John F Kennedy Secret Society Speech 5:18 min
https://rumble.com/v1v9swy-john-f.-kennedys-last-speech-to-the-public-secret-societies.html
The President and the Press: Address before the American Newspaper Publishers Association, April 27, 1961
https://www.jfklibrary.org/archives/other-resources/john-f-kennedy-speeches/american-newspaper-publishers-association-19610427