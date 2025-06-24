Explain to me again why the US dropped those bombs on Iran?
And then explain why we allegedly warned them what was coming, and they warn us what is coming, too?
Ia this a war or a live action psychodrama designed to:
a) Waste weapons so there is an excuse to spend billions on the military industrial complex to replenish them?
b) Pave the way for Building Back Better?
c) Paying back Zionist campaign donors for their $250 million by performing for them?
If even the NYT says the bombings did very little, you can be assured they did even less.
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/24/us/politics/iran-nuclear-sites.html
And to put a fine point on the obvious, how many weeks would it take for Pakistan, which borders Iran to the east, or another friendly nation to deliver a ready-made nuke along with its delivery system? Pakistan already offered one. Maybe a few hours?
I heard Israel assassinated yet another Iranian nuclear scientist. Along with most of their families and some neighbors. That makes over a dozen scientists assassinated, an illegal as well as morally untenable activity. What game is really being played here? This is clearly not about restraining Iran’s nuclear capacity.
Addendum: Interesting 3 minutes from Bannon’s War Room with which I entirely agree:
Hi Merryl , most of the naysayers are not following the judge or Colonel McGregor , Scott Ritter or Colonel Lawrence Wikerson , nor would they have bothered to look at the 2009 policy doccument " Which path to Persia " ....this is not about Nukes , but hey , as long as you can convince the masses , you can get away with it .....!🤷♂️🙏🏾🙏
Meryl good on you! . this is some weird new equivalency of “ sports”.. with strange “ gentlemanly” codes ( warn first). The reporting is very akin to sports reporting.. keeping score. Limited mention of the dead and injured. It’s remarkably sanitized and void of empathy for human beings or the planet. Sorry we need Women in charge. It ALWAYS comes down to that for me. This is irrational if you consider human life and life on our planet as valuable. These are “ war games “ theatre” and “matches”. Sickening that scientists and families were killed. And what a cover for the “ amphitheater of genocide in Gaza. All eyes have turned away.