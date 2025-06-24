Ia this a war or a live action psychodrama designed to:

a) Waste weapons so there is an excuse to spend billions on the military industrial complex to replenish them?

b) Pave the way for Building Back Better?

c) Paying back Zionist campaign donors for their $250 million by performing for them?

If even the NYT says the bombings did very little, you can be assured they did even less.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/24/us/politics/iran-nuclear-sites.html

And to put a fine point on the obvious, how many weeks would it take for Pakistan, which borders Iran to the east, or another friendly nation to deliver a ready-made nuke along with its delivery system? Pakistan already offered one. Maybe a few hours?

I heard Israel assassinated yet another Iranian nuclear scientist. Along with most of their families and some neighbors. That makes over a dozen scientists assassinated, an illegal as well as morally untenable activity. What game is really being played here? This is clearly not about restraining Iran’s nuclear capacity.

Addendum: Interesting 3 minutes from Bannon’s War Room with which I entirely agree:

https://x.com/bannons_warroom/status/1937521910381986038