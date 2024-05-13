Extraordinary meeting of experts on the WHO from Australia
Kudos to the amazing panelists, their honesty, and the Aligned Council that hosted this meeting.
This is the best discussion of what is going on at the WHO, why, how, and how to defeat this agenda. Very frank talk by very thoughtful academics, finally. With a clear look at what needs to change on many fronts.
Prof. Ramesh Thakur
Prof Ian Brighthope
Prof. Augusto Zimmerman
Dr. David Bell
It is two hours but don’t miss it. It is a good thing I was unable to attend, or I would have been outshone by everyone there.
Very impressed with the caliber of the participants.
Both the embedded screen link in Dr. Nass’s post and the one in Barry’s comment above work for me.
Thank you very much, Dr. Nass. I look forward to listening to this tomorrow and sharing with others, including AZ, CO, and US legislators.