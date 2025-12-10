The Global Investigative Journalism Network has published a short guide with LINKS to many articles and reports on hunger, farming and food—probably an important resource. This group endorses “climate change,” etc., but there is still plenty of wheat among its chaff.

The US government could buy more of our farmers’ crops to donate directly to countries. This would be a huge win-win for farmers and 300 million starving people. The State Department is likely to use food aid as a bargaining chip, but OTOH direct distribution has a chance of reducing the corruption within the UN/NGO distribution networks. The problem for the third world farmer is that our donations are often enough to put them out of business, wrecking local economies. OTOH, the food is lifesaving for those in refugee camps, Gaza, and places where war or insecurity makes growing adequate foodstuffs impossible. The quality of our donationsis probably not optimal, especially when considering most of our corn and soy are not intended for human consumption but rather for industrial uses.

What is being done to cut through the bureaucratic boondoggles (now that the USG has ended many of its food donations committed under the Biden regime) and make food donation for acute hunger crises a WIN-WIN for our farmers and for the hungry?

Here is the URL for the full guide and 3 sections from it:

https://gijn.org/resource/guide-investigating-food-insecurity/

The number of people facing acute, life-threatening hunger nearly tripled in the last decade to 295 million across 53 countries, according to the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises. Conflict was the leading driver, followed by economic shocks and weather extremes.

The UN World Food Program says the number at risk of starvation is 318 million, but the program only fed 124 million last year. This organization has been led by globalist warmonger Senator John McCain’s widow Cindy for nearly 3 years. While she has been very active in charities, her main claim to fame is her father’s $300 million beer distribution company, which she mostly inherited. Her other claim to fame is that she crossed over to support Democrart Biden in 2020, which probably did not help the World Food Program in 2025. “The U.S. had been the major funder of the WFP, providing $4.5 billion of the $9.8 billion in donations to the food agency last year.” Has Cinday become a roadblock to solving the hunger crisis by buying more food for distribution from US farmers?—Nass

Three examples from this guide:

The number facing long-term chronic hunger, which is not as severe but can cause lasting harm to health and development, is even more staggering. Despite some improvement in recent years, the United Nations estimates 673 million or 8.2% of the global population still suffer from too little to eat. The root causes include poverty, poorly functioning food systems, and economic inequality. The UN, which raises and distributes some US$30 billion in humanitarian assistance annually, set a goal 10 years ago of eliminating chronic hunger by 2030. By its latest projections, it will fall short by more than 500 million people. The reasons for such a colossal failure, the scale of human suffering, and the fact that most hunger disasters today are human-made make it imperative to identify who is responsible and hold them accountable. Yet doing so can be immensely challenging… The Green Revolution

The Green Revolution of the mid-20th century transformed agriculture in Asia and Latin America through mass production of cereals, meat, vegetables, and fruits. The Green Revolution’s legacy is now increasingly debated as an example of how technology may help feed the world, but how productivity without sufficient consideration for equity or sustainability can undermine long-term food security. It averted famine by introducing high-yield crop varieties, synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and irrigation, and is credited with saving millions from hunger and fueling economic growth in those parts of the world. US agronomist Norman Borlaug, often referred to as the “father of the Green Revolution,” won a Nobel Peace Prize “for his contribution to increasing food supply worldwide through the Green Revolution.” Yet the gains came at a cost: ecological destruction from the reliance and overuse of chemicals, groundwater depletion, and a dangerous dependence on monocultures that erode biodiversity and farmers’ resilience. Wealthier farmers often benefited more, widening inequalities…. Ask “Who Benefits?” Just a few large corporations dominate activity at key points along global food value chains, and this consolidation and concentration of power can have a direct impact on whether people can afford daily meals. Vertical, horizontal, and backward integration has allowed a few corporations to control our food systems. Some call this the “hourglass” structure, where a narrow chokepoint of corporate intermediaries oversee the flow of food between numerous small producers and consumers. This leads to unfair contracts for producers, abusive conditions for farmworkers, higher prices and more restricted access for consumers and vulnerable supply chains. “The market power of the largest agribusinesses, coupled with weak or absent regulation of corporate political engagement, has paved the way for regulatory capture by certain agribusinesses looking to protect vested interests,” according to a report by Chatham House and UNEP….

Finally, I started the Save our Food and Farms project (before it had that name) 3 years ago, because I saw what was happening in the US and around the world—an attempt to bankrupt and buy out small farmers, a continuous degradation of the quality of food we have available, and a globalist plan for lots more hunger, even in the rich west, going forward. That is why I and Door to Freedom produced 2 symposia on The Attack on Food and Farming and How to Fight Back, technically supported and streamed by CHD, in 2023 and 2024. The talks remain relevant. Please do take this issue seriously, for it affects every one of us.

On a positive note, with relatively little work in the garden, I was able to harvest and store a large crop of carrots, potatoes and onions this fall. I found when I planted the carrots late there were almost no critter problems. I was told by a friend that there are practically no potato beetles around any more, which will make growing them simpler. Is this due to chemtrails? Few critters are interested in onions or garlic, though this was the first year I had a good onion crop, so they might be harder to grow. Gardening does provide a layer of emotional security as well as great satisfaction and better tasting, more nutritious food.