Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
8h

I think the UN's plan for eliminating chronic hunger by 2030 is the elimination of the hungry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Diane Weber's avatar
Diane Weber
8h

I just spent the last two hours watching the most upsetting video I have ever seen in my life. Yes, we will all starve, but there's nothing that any government on the planet can do about it unless they stop what they are spraying, systematically, in our skies.

This is no "conspiracy theory," it is fact. The life system on our planet is dying, and it is being killed by millions of tons of aerosols sprayed into our atmosphere (barium sulfide, aluminum hydroxide nanoparticles among them) by, most probably, our own government. This is all done in the name of geoengineering.

See this video, if you can stomach it. Send it around. Then contact your congressman:

https://rumble.com/v5kcj59-the-dimming.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture